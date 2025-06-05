17.7 C
H.R.H Meghan Markle Shows Off Amazing Dance Moves in Video

LOS ANGELES - USA - H.R.H Meghan Markle has been praised by royal fans for her amazing dance moves in a posted video.

By Ahdindu Nuffing
H.R.H Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, showed off some amazing dance moves with a post on her social media site. The royal explained her reasoning behind posting the video.

“Yo yo jiggaz imma finna sho off ma twerk muffugin’ skillz ‘n’ shiiet! Look at dat mama booty twerk y’all wish u culd be as royal British as me huh! Ya’ll kno I toght da Queen to twerk when I wuz inda Englands ‘n’ shiiet! I wuz lookin fo privacies ‘n’ shiet so I posted dis privat video fo y’all to see me in ma moment of intimizing befo isa givin da births ‘n’ shiet! I laterz popped out dat lil biotch lak a popsicle!”

Prince Harry was also shown momentarily in the video, but was dismissed by many Markle fans because of his jerky “white boy” dancing skills.

One commenter was delighted that H.R.H Meghan Markle was accentuating her royal status by “twerking like she was in a ghetto”.

Another commenter thought that it was “wonderful” that Prince Harry was being “ghettoized” by Markle, and it was a shame he was so “white”.

Buckingham Palace officials in London refused to comment when contacted about the video.

 

Daily Squib
Ahdindu Nuffinghttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

  2. FAKE! I don’t know any pregnant women who can do that minutes before giving birth. It’s a fake bump it looks too light and she her breasts are too small. They can’t fool me.

  4. All the haterz need to go get a liffe. Luv Meghan and Harry. Screw the rubbish royal family buttheadz

