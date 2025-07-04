17.7 C
Friday, July 4, 2025
secret satire society
Communist Chinese Regime Increasing Live Organ Harvesting Factories

XINJIANG - China - The CCP is upping the profitable industrial level of live organ harvesting factories using vast supplies of Uyghur prisoners.

By Jenny Suyed
The Chinese Communist Party is upping its live organ harvesting operation to industrial levels, which is now a billion-dollar industry. Forced organ harvesting is so lucrative in China, that the Xinjiang Health Commission, a branch of China’s national health authority, plans to build six new medical centres by 2030, bringing the total in the region to nine – more than any other province in the country.

With a vast supply of detained Uyghur people, the organ harvesting industry is a method of genocide that is very profitable to the CCP regime. For fresh organs, the harvesting occurs without anaesthetic on live prisoners to maximise the quality of the extracted organs.

The CCP also utilises execution vans that travel from village to village where people’s organs are processed. The multi-billion dollar industry services the global need for organs, and such is the demand that sales are conducted by auction, often to the highest bidder.

If organs are not extracted from live human subjects, they are downgraded in value, therefore it is important to remove vital organs from people that are still alive and conscious.

