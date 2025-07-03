Diddler to Get Lighter Sentence

The alleged kiddie fiddler, the Diddler, might only receive a 5-year sentence for his alleged horrific crimes, allegedly.

“In America, there are two-tier courts, two-tier judges and two-tier lawyers. The Diddler, just like OJ had the money, therefore they either walk or do a very light sentence. That’s just the way justice rolls in the USA. You can pay for literally anything within the corrupt system, and that includes paying to pervert justice,” a court commentator revealed on Thursday.

With good behaviour, the Diddler could be out of prison in two to three years or less, depending on certain other factors.

Buttfull crazy!

According to inmates where the Diddler is currently being held, allegedly there are plenty of young boys to please the Diddler’s voracious appetite.

“They even got a kid in here who looks exactly like Justin Bieber. Can you believe that? The Diddler snapped the boy up in seconds. Fresh meat!”