Justin Bieber to Recreate the Ministry of Silly Walks on Stage

LOS ANGELES - USA - Pop star Justin Bieber wants to recreate the Ministry of Silly Walks sketch on stage.

By Ben Dover
Justin Bieber at Variety's 4th Annual Power Of Youth Event, Paramount Studios, Hollywood, CA. 10-24-10

“Mommy, why does Justin Bieber walk all funny?”

“Oh, that’s okay, you shouldn’t know such things Billy, now go and play with your toys.”

Yep, Justin Bieber, the guy who was propelled to child stardom with the “help and tutelage” of P. Diddler is shuffling around stage like a geriatric who’s got a watermelon jammed up his butt.

All those years of being the play toy of a deviant have certainly taken a toll, but Bieber plans to capitalise on his shuffling geriatric walk by saying he is imitating the famous Monty Python ministry of silly walks sketch.

“That P. Diddler guy sure taught me a lot. Look, I got my old knee pads right here, they’re all worn out as you can see. These days in my old age I can’t run or go anywhere without my special diapers otherwise I poop my pants. Ah, to get famous I had to do stuff, but it all worked out great in the end. Scuse me, I gotta go and get something from the fridge. Check it out, it’s a big black lollipop. Reminds me of the good old days!”

Anything for fame and fortune.

 

