17.7 C
London
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldYou May be Wondering ...
World

You May be Wondering …

LONDON - England - Ever wondered about certain events taking place at the same time?

Daily Squib
By Wa Hi
ai
hacker-cybercrime russian hackers

Are we under attack?

Why are our electricity substations all catching fire, sometimes at the same time?

Why are our supermarkets and retail stores being hacked en masse?

Why are there coordinated, well-organised campaigns to import hundreds of thousands of third-world young men across the Channel to disrupt and destabilise our entire system?

Why were submarine tracking devices recently washed up on UK shores?

Why were three entire European nations suddenly blacked out simultaneously by a catastrophic electricity grid collapse recently?

Of course, Britain is thankfully — underneath the scenes anyway — working like a busy bee to thwart these incidents and everything is officially being touted as normal, but maybe some people are putting two and two together, or maybe not.

Do carry on as before. There is nothing to see here.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Comrades, We Welcome More Fake Asylum Seekers to Soviet Britain
Daily Squib
Wa Hihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.