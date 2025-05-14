You May be Wondering …

Are we under attack?

Why are our electricity substations all catching fire, sometimes at the same time?

Why are our supermarkets and retail stores being hacked en masse?

Why are there coordinated, well-organised campaigns to import hundreds of thousands of third-world young men across the Channel to disrupt and destabilise our entire system?

Why were submarine tracking devices recently washed up on UK shores?

Why were three entire European nations suddenly blacked out simultaneously by a catastrophic electricity grid collapse recently?

Of course, Britain is thankfully — underneath the scenes anyway — working like a busy bee to thwart these incidents and everything is officially being touted as normal, but maybe some people are putting two and two together, or maybe not.

Do carry on as before. There is nothing to see here.