World

Hit the Energy: Russian Hackers Having Field Day in Europe Blackout

MADRID - Spain - The EU is in chaos, with Spain, Portugal and France being affected by a coordinated attack by Russian hackers.

By Sue Flay
It’s all fun and games for the state backed Russian Sandworm hackers as they shut down the electricity grids in Spain, Portugal and parts of France.

A massive power outage appears to have been caused by a cyberattack. Monday’s outage has affected the entire of Spain, as well as parts of Portugal and reportedly France.

Spanish airports are in chaos after the electricity is cut off by hackers

Major cities including Madrid, Seville and Lisbon have been hit by the power outage, leaving residents without electricity and mobile signal.

This attack reveals how easy it is to incapacitate European countries, who are living in cloud-cuckoo-land in their EU utopia. It seems they have completely forgotten about Russia, or how to defend themselves.

The Russians meanwhile are conducting a little show of what they are capable of, maybe a few tests here or there to check out the weak points. No doubt, there will be very convoluted reasons presented for the blackout, and the official reason could be very different.

They could also hit the internet, and the water utility systems, which would cause even more chaos. Metros, airports, shops, and residents are without power, and mobile phone masts are down too.

The key factor here is that the EU is vulnerable, and this attack indicates that the Russians could maybe plough through the continent in less than a week, if they implement a multipronged attack plan. This is exactly why the UK needs to be prepared, and compound their military strength sharpish.

