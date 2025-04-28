17.7 C
London
Monday, April 28, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldMonopoly Money: Trump is Destroying the Dollar
World

Monopoly Money: Trump is Destroying the Dollar

NEW YORK - USA - The dollar is now going down the chute. The Trump Dump of the almighty greenback.

Daily Squib
By Bully
ai
mad max furiosa millions of dollars burning

Soon the almighty greenback, the motherfuckin’ dollar is going to be worth shit, because entire nations are dumping the buck, like it was a quick fuck, and no one gives a dime.

Why is the dollar being dumped, you may ask? Well, in real simple terms, Trump thinks that dumping the dollar will make exports cheaper, but in doing so, US equities are going to get walloped and dumped in the garbage dump, and inflation is going to rise like no one has ever seen it before. Think about it, if a dollar ain’t worth a piece of shit, well, your loaf of bread is going to cost a wheelbarrow of dollars.

dxy

This whole scheme of currency manipulation is a crock, and there was Trump berating China for doing it when he’s dumping dollars like they have a disease or something.

Americans better not think about travelling outside the US anytime soon, because they won’t be able to buy anything. You try buying something when you get 20 pennies back for every 10 dollar bill you present.

The world’s No.1 reserve currency? The dollar has fallen over 4.5% in April, with its biggest monthly drop since late 2022, as investors dump US assets, sparking more sell-offs as the real panic sets in.

Yep, it’s squeaky bum time.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Hit the Energy: Russian Hackers Having Field Day in Europe Blackout
Daily Squib
Bullyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.