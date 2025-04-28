Monopoly Money: Trump is Destroying the Dollar

Soon the almighty greenback, the motherfuckin’ dollar is going to be worth shit, because entire nations are dumping the buck, like it was a quick fuck, and no one gives a dime.

Why is the dollar being dumped, you may ask? Well, in real simple terms, Trump thinks that dumping the dollar will make exports cheaper, but in doing so, US equities are going to get walloped and dumped in the garbage dump, and inflation is going to rise like no one has ever seen it before. Think about it, if a dollar ain’t worth a piece of shit, well, your loaf of bread is going to cost a wheelbarrow of dollars.

This whole scheme of currency manipulation is a crock, and there was Trump berating China for doing it when he’s dumping dollars like they have a disease or something.

Americans better not think about travelling outside the US anytime soon, because they won’t be able to buy anything. You try buying something when you get 20 pennies back for every 10 dollar bill you present.

The world’s No.1 reserve currency? The dollar has fallen over 4.5% in April, with its biggest monthly drop since late 2022, as investors dump US assets, sparking more sell-offs as the real panic sets in.

Yep, it’s squeaky bum time.