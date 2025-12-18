17.7 C
London
Friday, December 19, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldBill Gates: "I was advising the young ladies on Windows 98"
World

Bill Gates: “I was advising the young ladies on Windows 98”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - In his defence, Bill Gates was only advising the young ladies on the multiple processes of the Windows 98 system.

Daily Squib
By In flagrante delicto
ai
Bill Gates and Epstein lolita
House Committee On Oversight and Government Reform

Bill Gates was balls deep in Epstein Island according to newly released photographs on the insistency of the Democrats.

In Bill’s defence, he was merely advising the young girls on the processes behind the Microsoft Windows 98 system.

“Like, if she strokes this key gently, she’ll find it’s kinda hard. Well, If you press the ctrl key along with the C key it copies this thing, and when you want to, for example, put it into a box, you press the ctrl V together and BAM, you put your thing right into the box.

“Remember not to rush things… but once it’s copied, pasting it inside is inevitable.

“Oof! And there it goes, I just pasted all over her box!”

Nothing to see here, folks, just some copying and pasting going on.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Emasculation Charter: Schools Will Indoctrinate Boys to Remove All Masculinity
Next article
I Joined the British Army
Daily Squib
In flagrante delictohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.