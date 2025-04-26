17.7 C
Giuffre Does an Epstein

NEERGABBY - Australia - Virginia Giuffre who allegedly slept with Prince Andrew has sort of done a Jeffrey Epstein and "committed suicide".

It never ends well for the compromised. As intermittent news filters through that Virginia Giuffre, much like Jeffrey Epstein, has allegedly committed suicide, many will take that at face value, but others will understand.

Squealers, and those who have the potential to squeal, do not live long, and both Epstein and Giuffre were victims of this very doctrine.

For some reason, Robert Maxwell’s daughter is hanging in there. There have been no weird Diana/Giuffre car crashes, no entire racks of CCTVs mysteriously being switched off, and no hushed up suicides dismissed by “investigators” as not suspicious.

What does Maxwell have up her sleeve that has somehow protected her thus far? If she is bluffing, they will soon find out, and it will be another “suicide” or “accident” or “prison fight” or simply “ill health”.

The key to the system hierarchy is that things have to look natural. They do not do “messy”, they like clean jobs that look authentic. Time is also a factor depending on the case, of course. Retribution will always come.

Time for a celebratory slap-up meal at the Woking Pizza Express.

 

