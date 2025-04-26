Unfortunately China is Now Too Big to Fail

The Marxists in the West who built up China over the decades have created a grotesque, over-sized monster that if throttled and subdued will cause irreparable damage to the West. Cue Trump, et voila, he’s trying to put a spanner in the works with China with all these insane tariffs but in doing so it damages the USA, therefore it is rather counterproductive to say the least.

The fact is that China is preparing for war, irrespective of trade tariffs or anything else. It has already built up its military, it has already factored in economic losses, it has already stolen as much intellectual property as it could from the West, now is the time for action.

What Trump has to do now is row back on the tariffs, and utilise other means to form a more level playing field within the world of commerce. This is why there is an IMF, and the International Monetary Fund can be utilised to steer the Chinese threat away with less corrosive methods that will cause only modest fear in the markets and not total collapse.

The stock markets are ruled by jumping jackasses who go crying to the sell button as soon as anything happens. The cowardice and fear that is the stick, a lot of the time, supersedes the carrot. This is what Trump possibly does not understand, as he goes clod hopping all over the fucking place without a thought for the intricate nuances and complex global economic systems that keep supply chains moving.

In all respects, there has to be a “no man” amongst all the “yes men” in the White House somewhere to whisper the hard truths to Trump and not be afraid to do so either. That’s the only thing that will preserve some kind of sanity within the entire shit show.

Yes, China is a threat, but shooting yourself in the foot with a Blunderbuss is an even bigger fucking threat.