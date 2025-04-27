Fury as “Two-word” Comment Sums Up Daily Express Headline

This seems to be the new word counting format for headlines at the Daily Express these days, where fluff seems to be de rigueur.

No this is not about the exciting 7-word comment that Trump made to Melania, or the 4-word putdown about the latest Meghan PR failure, instead it is about the Daily Express and has stoked fury amongst its readers and staffers alike.

Naturally, the key is to not give away much in the headline, and the first three quarters of the article has to build up to the “information” the reader was initially searching for whilst clicking on the clickbait article.

When you finally get to the so-called x-word(s) comment referenced in the title, you tragically realise it is just another clickbait article, as is much on the internet these days. If you have an adblocker on your browser like 99% of internet users have, you will have been spared the pop-ups, the pop-downs, the flashing boxes, the myriad of garish ads bombarding your eyeballs, and you will continue doom-scrolling the internet(s).

Oh, and the 2-word comment was “really predictable”.

No doubt, the furious DE response to this DS outrage will be the age-old 2-word remedy — “fuck off!”