17.7 C
London
Monday, April 28, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentHygienic Indian Street Food Style Stalls Coming to the UK
Entertainment

Hygienic Indian Street Food Style Stalls Coming to the UK

LONDON - England - Wonderful, exotic and hygienic Indian street food style stalls are coming to the UK.

Daily Squib
By Master Chef
ai
indian street food

The UK is now adapting Indian street food style stalls at every corner, with an English touch of course.

India has a wonderful vibrant culture with the streets teeming with vendors, street food, shops, elephants, cows, bicycles, scooters and even thousands upon thousands of big juicy bluebottle flies.

Well, we’ve got the fever in the UK, we also want a bit of the delicious looking delights the Indians eat daily. Forget about such trivial matters like hygiene, if you sneeze, make sure it’s into the pot. Indian street food is renowned around the world for its culinary excellence.

Bare feet are essential, and ear wax. Did you know that if you dump your ear wax into the food, it adds a lovely piquancy to the overall taste of the dish? Never wash your hands before handling food, it is sacrilegious to do so. Instead, embellish the culinary delights you create with all sorts of bacteria that you will never know or care about.

The stuff that builds up between your toes, rub it with gusto, dig the fuckers out and flick into the food. It’s ready to serve, just like they do in Bhangarabad or some other exotic location in Southall.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Fury as “Two-word” Comment Sums Up Daily Express Headline
Daily Squib
Master Chefhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.