It’s good to have standards, in particular to what we ingest as humans. Donald Trump may wonder why many countries don’t want American food, well it’s simple, it’s full of shit.

From bread made with Azodicarbonamide (a chemical also used in yoga mats which causes asthma, hormone disruption, and cancer), to the American tap water full to the brim with chlorine and fluoride (linked to thyroid issues, lower IQ in children, and developmental toxicity). Azodicarbonamide is approved by the FDA as a dough conditioner and a flour bleaching agent. It helps to improve dough texture, increase loaf volume, and enhance the colour of bread but kills you very softly too.

American cow milk is pumped with synthetic hormones rBGH (Recombinant bovine growth hormone) and rBST (Recombinant bovine somatotropin) to boost milk production, which are linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and antibiotic resistance

If you’re a fan of eating toxic rubber, then you’re a fan of American cheese. Pumped to the hilt with food dyes and emulsifiers, it is engineered to melt and coloured to glow. It is banned in many countries including, Norway, Australia and Austria. American rubber cheese is coloured with petroleum-based dyes like Yellow 6 (Sunset Yellow FCF) with health effects, including hypersensitivity reactions and possible contamination with carcinogens. Emulsifiers used in American cheese have been linked to kidney issues, chronic inflammation and cancer.

Everyone has heard about the famous American factory-farmed chlorinated chicken. The reason they’re soaked in chlorine is because of the foul, overcrowded factories that farm them. Chlorine does not prevent contamination, it just covers it up.

Don’t forget to drink up your Mountain Dew infused with Brominated Vegetable Oil, which is utilised to stabilise the citrus flavour in the drink. There’s a reason why BVO is banned in over 100 countries, because it is linked to memory loss, hormone disruption and loss of fertility.

American pork is not any better. The animals are fed Ractopamine which builds up muscle fast, but when ingested by humans is linked to heart issues and hyperactivity.

Ever eaten an American apple? They look perfect, but one bite and there is zero taste or juice. You might as well bite into a piece of cardboard. This is because American apples are coated in Diphenylamine to prevent browning during long-term storage. We’re talking over 9-10 months of storage. Diphenylamine breaks into cancer-linked compounds over time and when ingested is a serious risk to one’s health. GMO apples, specifically those marketed as “Arctic Apples,” are also available to the clueless American consumer. They are engineered to resist browning, making them more appealing to consumers, says the Genetic Literacy Project. These apples are marketed in pre-sliced bags and are not labelled as genetically modified.

As for the cereals, they are infused with BHA (Butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (Butylated hydroxytoluene) preservatives. These synthetic chemicals are linked to various cancers and hormone disruption in humans. BHT and BHA are also added to many American snacks, like crisps (chips).

These examples are just a mere tiny snapshot of toxic foods many American supermarkets serve to their customers and try to export around the globe. They are banned in most countries. If Trump wants to improve exports, maybe he should consider improving the quality of American food.