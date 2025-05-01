Trump Admin Blindsides Russia With Ukraine Mineral Deal

Looks like Putin is going to have to watch out where he throws those missiles from now on, because if they hit any civilian US contractors on the ground in Ukraine, there’s going to be some serious trouble. No doubt, Putin and his butchers are not happy with this deal being signed, and will most probably do something rash. The signing of the lucrative, and elusive mineral deal with Ukraine is a historic moment that may help to stop the war continuing.

The deal will allow the United States to exploit Ukrainian natural resources, including aluminium, graphite, oil and natural gas. Reconstruction deals have also been signed, and will help the people of Ukraine to regain some form of normality after years of being attacked by the Russians.

On behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment into our country. pic.twitter.com/8ryyAMqW83 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) April 30, 2025

This is a major coup for Donald J. Trump who has worked tirelessly along with his team to secure a deal amongst an atmosphere of indifference, anger and trickery from the Russian contingent.

Furious Russians

The Russians have replied furiously to the new mineral deal with the United States and Ukraine. Former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev angrily blasted the deal, and even took a sneaky shot at Donald Trump.

He said: “Trump has finally broken the Kiev regime into paying for American aid with minerals,” as he deliberately used the Russian spelling of the Ukrainian capital.

“Now military supplies will have to be paid for with the national wealth of a disappearing country.

“And the US Senate, led by Republicans, is preparing to impose another round of ‘crushing sanctions’ against us. Let’s see how the new administration responds.

“Trump’s ratings have gone down, and the ‘deep state’ is putting up fierce resistance.”

Significant financial and material support for Ukraine

The mineral deal agreement recognises “the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defence of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion”, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Trump better get the Nobel Peace Prize for this one. He has done more in 100 days than multiple US Presidents have done in their entire careers.