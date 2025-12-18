17.7 C
Emasculation Charter: Schools Will Indoctrinate Boys to Remove All Masculinity

SCUNTHORPE - England - The PRSB is enacting the Emasculation Charter in schools, where boys will have all remnants of masculinity removed through heavy indoctrination methods.

Comrades, masculinity is a disease, it is toxic and has to be wiped out in all schools so the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain can be disarmed and useless in a time of war. When Russia and China invade Europe, Britain will just have namby-pamby emasculated men who will cower in their woke safe spaces, afraid to do anything apart from cry into their pink handkerchiefs.

Remember, this Emasculation Charter is not about stopping violence. There will always be violent people of both sexes. No, comrades, this specifically targets young boys, who will be subjugated, thwarted, demonised and demeaned at the prime of their youth; effectively indoctrinated, told that they are worthless, their normal biological functions are wrong. There’s a good reason why young men have the highest suicide rates, and this time it is the state’s role to accelerate that statistic.

Indoctrination begins at school

Teachers will be given training to spot and tackle any form of masculinity in the classroom, while high-risk pupils could be sent on behavioural indoctrination courses as part of the government’s long-awaited strategy to halve toxic masculine behaviour that endangers woke society in the PRSB.

The plans for schools in England – which focus on preventing the men acting like young men – have been unveiled as part of a wider strategy which had been delayed three times.

Demonising boys

Teachers will get specialist training around issues such as having a low baritone voice, the dangers of growing a moustache, how to identify positive role models like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and to challenge unhealthy myths about women and relationships.

The £20m package will include a new helpline for teenagers to snitch on boys who act masculine in any way, or who do horrid acts like ask a girl out on a date, or even try to kiss a girl, or compliment a girl on her beauty.

The government hopes that by tackling the early roots of masculinity, it will prevent young men from becoming men and create a generation of pansies and Janets skipping around the streets wearing flowers in their hair.

But the domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Nicole Ballsac, said the commitments did “not go far enough” and proposed “castration of all boys at birth”.

She said while the strategy recognised the scale of the challenge, the level of investment “falls seriously short”.

“Men have testicles, which creates testosterone. This is an evil hormone that must be eradicated so that all men are emasculated and castrated. In the PRSB, we cannot have men with balls! Disgusting!”

A man with no testicles — Supreme Comrade Keir Starmer said he intended to “focus on the men that are the perpetrators of the crime of being masculine”, and said the government must address the toxic masculinity and inequality that were the root cause. He added part of that was showing a “positive, woke vision for boys and men to be emasculated domesticated subservient effeminate Nancy boys”.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips described masculinity as a “national emergency”, adding the government’s aim was to be “so ambitious that we change culture totally to adhere to woke soviet emasculation of all boys and men”.

The Labour government is also introducing easier access to puberty blockers so that boys can be further wokified and brainwashed by the system that is eradicating their natural masculine biological functions.

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN WOKE BULLETIN

JULIAN PANSY, 12, FROM KARL MARX COMPREHENSIVE, SOLIHULL HAS BEEN AWARDED AN EXTRA 14 GRAMS OF PUBERTY BLOCKERS AND A FULL GENITAL MUTILATION OPERATION FOR REPORTING THREE BOYS IN HIS CLASS WHO LAUGHED WHEN ONE OF THEM SAID A DIRTY JOKE ABOUT INTERCOURSE WITH A WOMAN. THIS SORT OF BEHAVIOUR WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. THE THREE TOXIC BOYS WERE CASTRATED IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THURSDAY MORNING AND HAVE BEEN REASSIGNED TO SPECIALIST BEHAVIOURAL INDOCTRINATION CLASSES. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!

