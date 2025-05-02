17.7 C
Labour and Tories Smashed by Reform Party in Local Elections

RUNCORN - England - A Reform Party wave is sweeping the country with major wins to the detriment of Labour and the Tories.

By Lye Bore
The momentum of the Reform Party is rising, and the tide is turning as the local elections reveal the true feelings of voters.

As dawn emerges from the darkness of night, the numbers are coming through and Reform have absolutely murdered Labour and the Tories.

Despite some very dodgy dealing by Labour utilising nasty tricks and dubious methods in cancelling elections in 9 areas, Reform has picked up many different types of voters.

The Labour safe by-election seat Runcorn count was down to a 4 vote difference between Reform, which resulted in a recount. This time, Labour watchdogs stood over the counters like eagles, scrutinising every ballot paper with incredulity. The eventual result was a Reform win for Runcorn.

Reform has shown that Labour is now on the back foot and the very leadership of the likes of Keir Starmer is now at stake.

Trump Admin Blindsides Russia With Ukraine Mineral Deal
