According to experts at the Institute of Nominal Sensory Analytical New Economics (INSANE) President Donald Trump is ushering a new Trump renaissance era in economic change for the globe and for the United States.

“Our analysis of the current situation reveals that Americans are getting poorer in the short term but will profit in the long term. The globe is in the throes of entering a sustained economic depression thanks to the volatile decisions to implement a trade war with multiple countries and regions.

“President Trump is looking to increase manufacturing in the USA, and to entice/force foreign companies to build factories in America, instead of places like China. This effort within the new Trump renaissance, while commendable, will take some time, and it is anticipated that there will be some volatility in the markets as these changes are implemented.

“The new American Trump renaissance will bring forth a nation of economic growth in the long term, and will enforce America’s ability to sustain itself without depending on other nations.”

President Trump, according to the analysts, is putting forward a risky plan, but it could be very fruitful for the country in the long term. This is the beginning phase of the new Trump renaissance, only for America — not the rest of the world.