Trade War? “Hey, don’t take this personally, it’s only business!”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Yes, we're in a trade war. Trump is cleaning house internally and externally. Don't take it personally, it's only business.

By Lynn C. Doyle
Imagine the French forced to eat chlorinated American chicken, or vast hormone steaks? Well, it could happen, although knowing the French, they would rather starve than go to such extremes of culinary suicide. Quel scandale! Trump is precipitating a trade war with America’s so-called allies, but seriously, were they really allies? When it comes to business, there are no allies, and this time, Trump is going to war for the USA’s interests, so don’t take it personally.

SWAMP CLEAN & TRADE WAR

There will be a little pain on the way, so buckle up. The yella dumbfucks who run the markets always get the frights when such things happen and sell, sell, sell. Let ’em sell, everything is cyclical, of course. Food prices and all the other stuff will increase in price, oh well, you may have to forego that cheap Chinese junk made from substandard materials that will break in a day or so after a little use. It all funded the vast Chinese military machine anyway, which will be used against the West eventually. Sombreros up, maple syrup up, all of the other stuff up.

There are some big changes afoot, and the protectionist EU racket may take some hits, and throw some economic bullets towards the USA as well. It’s all fun and games until you’re lumped with a GM apple that tastes like processed cardboard, and looks like the juiciest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.

