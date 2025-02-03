Mass Mexican Protests Against ICE Deportations

Looks like the Mexicans are pissed. Tom Homan’s ICE agency is upping the ante on deportations of illegal alien criminals, and the Mexican population are not happy. They are now protesting in many US cities like Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. The 101 highway in LA has been blocked by protesters taking over the freeway.

“We’re angry because we come here illegally, work, and send the money we make to Mexico. Stop deporting Mexicans. Viva Mexico! Fuck USA!” an angry Mexican protester yelled on the march.

When the protest in LA started a few hours ago so many people tweeted “yea thats LA try that in Florida or Texas”…wee it’s in Texas and they ain’t doin anything to stop it either. https://t.co/coh4FGmQa9 — Cody (@codysviews) February 2, 2025

President Trump said there is a problem at the southern border and exercised lots of executive orders to fix immigration. He also said he will deport millions of undocumented people who don’t have papers. These actions have angered many Mexicans who were invited to the USA illegally under the Biden administration.

Another protester shouted, “Fuck your country. You can eat your motherfucking hamburger, we’re taking our tacos, enchiladas and guacamole. Eat shit gringos!”

The Mexicans are certainly very proud of their country, but one wonders if they’re so staunchly proud and nationalistic, why not stay in Mexico?

I don’t think anyone would be shocked if BLM style protests that ironically destroy sanctuary cities start happening. I still suspect illegals were behind at least some of the LA fires. This will increasingly make democrats want ICE, so keep it up. pic.twitter.com/L3k6iBXHuL — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) February 3, 2025

There is some intelligence coming through that ANTIFA has now infiltrated the mass protests starting across the country. Their objective is obviously to create mass civil disorder, which could escalate to a full on civil war. Either Trump gets a handle of ANTIFA once and for all, and eradicates them, or they will be a constant thorn in his side for the next four years. They should be declared as domestic terrorists, which is a pretty accurate description of their actions.