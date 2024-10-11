Daily Squib Giving Away 14,000 FREE New York City Hotel Stays

No this is not too good to be true, it’s as true as Jesus walking on water, in other words it’s really true, and no one can dare to doubt it. A luxurious hotel suite in New York City has your name on it, and it’s waiting for you to claim it — for free.

14,000 lucky people will stay at NYC hotels indefinitely for FREE!

The Daily Squib proudly presents a free hotel stay for a massive 14,000 lucky people who will receive free accommodation in New York City for FREE, and the lucky recipients of this offer can stay for as long as they want…for free!!!

Imagine staying at a luxurious New York City hotel; the concierge tends to your every need, room service is only a call away with a free tab, the mini bar in your luxury hotel room is freshly stocked daily for free, you can visit the gym or enjoy a sauna/massage before a dip in the large heated indoor pool. Why not saunter around the streets of Manhattan later, or walk through Central Park? New York is the city that never sleeps, but you will sleep like a baby in its cradle on the luxurious crispy white sheets and puffy pillows attended to every day. In fact, you will giggle your ass off because you are so damn lucky as you drift off to dream land knowing you are in safe hotelier hands.

How you can get this amazing free deal

So, dear folks, how can you bag this exclusive New York City hotel deal? It’s real easy, all you have to do is cross the southern border of the United States. Once you do that, the Biden administration will bus you straight to New York and you will be put up in a luxury hotel, and even given spending money. Fancy an alligator skin pair of boots, or maybe a box of Cuban cigars (under the counter of course) or how about a Submariner wristwatch?

New York City is currently seeking 14,000 hotel rooms to shelter migrants throughout 2025 at a cost of $352 per room per night, and you dear sir or madam could be one of those 14,000 lucky winners.

The Department of Homeless Services is seeking a fresh contract with hotels that would take the cost of housing for migrants over the past two years and this fiscal year to more than $2.3 billion.

Only around 150 hotels in the city are sheltering migrants at the moment, with city hall’s total spending on migrant services over three years set to hit $5.76 billion.

You see, it’s all down to the lovely Biden administration that this is all possible, so a huge thanks has to go to them because US taxpayers are so generous.

Doesn’t matter where you are now, you could be in Bangladesh, Angola, Iran, China, Haiti or Venezuela. If you can somehow bag a one way ticket to Ciudad Juárez International Airport, within the El Paso-Juarez district, then it’s only a short taxi or bus ride to the border crossing into the USA.

Do not bring any ID or a passport, or any belongings. Just cross the border and claim you are a migrant, and you will be treated like royalty.

Don’t worry, the U.S. can afford it, its current debt is only 35 trillion dollars.