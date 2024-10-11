17.7 C
London
Friday, October 11, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldDaily Squib Giving Away 14,000 FREE New York City Hotel Stays
World

Daily Squib Giving Away 14,000 FREE New York City Hotel Stays

NEW YORK CITY - USA - The Daily Squib is giving away 14,000 free indefinite stay luxury hotel rooms in the Big Apple.

Daily Squib
By Ella Vader
haitian migrant nyc hotel
A Haitian illegal migrant relaxes in a luxury 5-star New York hotel room after crossing the U.S. southern border by foot two weeks ago.

No this is not too good to be true, it’s as true as Jesus walking on water, in other words it’s really true, and no one can dare to doubt it. A luxurious hotel suite in New York City has your name on it, and it’s waiting for you to claim it — for free.

14,000 lucky people will stay at NYC hotels indefinitely for FREE!

The Daily Squib proudly presents a free hotel stay for a massive 14,000 lucky people who will receive free accommodation in New York City for FREE, and the lucky recipients of this offer can stay for as long as they want…for free!!!

Imagine staying at a luxurious New York City hotel; the concierge tends to your every need, room service is only a call away with a free tab, the mini bar in your luxury hotel room is freshly stocked daily for free, you can visit the gym or enjoy a sauna/massage before a dip in the large heated indoor pool. Why not saunter around the streets of Manhattan later, or walk through Central Park? New York is the city that never sleeps, but you will sleep like a baby in its cradle on the luxurious crispy white sheets and puffy pillows attended to every day. In fact, you will giggle your ass off because you are so damn lucky as you drift off to dream land knowing you are in safe hotelier hands.

How you can get this amazing free deal

So, dear folks, how can you bag this exclusive New York City hotel deal? It’s real easy, all you have to do is cross the southern border of the United States. Once you do that, the Biden administration will bus you straight to New York and you will be put up in a luxury hotel, and even given spending money. Fancy an alligator skin pair of boots, or maybe a box of Cuban cigars (under the counter of course) or how about a Submariner wristwatch?

New York City is currently seeking 14,000 hotel rooms to shelter migrants throughout 2025 at a cost of $352 per room per night, and you dear sir or madam could be one of those 14,000 lucky winners.

The Department of Homeless Services is seeking a fresh contract with hotels that would take the cost of housing for migrants over the past two years and this fiscal year to more than $2.3 billion.

Only around 150 hotels in the city are sheltering migrants at the moment, with city hall’s total spending on migrant services over three years set to hit $5.76 billion.

You see, it’s all down to the lovely Biden administration that this is all possible, so a huge thanks has to go to them because US taxpayers are so generous.

Doesn’t matter where you are now, you could be in Bangladesh, Angola, Iran, China, Haiti or Venezuela. If you can somehow bag a one way ticket to Ciudad Juárez International Airport, within the El Paso-Juarez district, then it’s only a short taxi or bus ride to the border crossing into the USA.

Do not bring any ID or a passport, or any belongings. Just cross the border and claim you are a migrant, and you will be treated like royalty.

Don’t worry, the U.S. can afford it, its current debt is only 35 trillion dollars.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Fun Times in NYC – Former Governor and Son Brutally Beaten
Daily Squib
Ella Vaderhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.