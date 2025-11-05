New York City Embraces Full Communism by Electing Islamo-Marxist

The new Shia Muslim mayor of New York City is an avowed Islamo-Marxist agitator, despite championing LGBTQP rights for votes, alcohol consumption, drugs, gambling, adultery, pornography, he claims to be a Muslim. Islamo-Marxism is a hybrid political ideology aiming to subvert and re-write the original Islamic religious belief system. The new mayor of New York City is utilising a similar technique employed by the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, who is also an avowed communist with an Islamic slant.

“Islamo-Marxists are essentially apostates to Islam because they champion woke Marxist agendas that are counter to the Quran or Islam, yet are somewhat supported by Western moderate Muslims. It is a weird intersection of beliefs and allegiances, but is effective in harnessing the woke “progressive” socialist vote,” a political commentator revealed.

Marxism is a very insidious and powerful destabilising force that is currently in full activation mode in the West, and is precipitating the downfall of Western democracy and capitalism.

The key point to remember is that Marxists have infiltrated and hijacked multiple “progressive” causes and affiliations. The eco movement, Palestine, MeToo, BLM, LGBTQP, ANTIFA etc. The hijacking of a religion like Islam however is unprecedented, because it is watering down and altering a religious belief that is presumed to be pure and untouched by any form of alteration, for example, embracing homosexuality.

“The Western Marxists are attempting to change and subvert Islam, as they have successfully done with Christianity. In the bible, it clearly states that homosexuality is wrong (sodomy, sodomites), and not what God or Jesus wants, as it is not natural behaviour. The same goes for Islam, as is written in the Quran, that homosexuality is an aberration. There are now thousands of gay churches in the West, along with gay clergy and female bishops, which ultimately means that the bible, and word of god, is no more. The bible and its teachings are now completely ignored and defiled openly, with no one even contesting this, even from the highest church organisations or clergy. This is the same technique that is now being employed on Islam. To water down and re-write the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed through the woke Marxist Western communist movement. In regard to Judaism, the Hebrew religion is essentially a mixture of opinions. Traditional Orthodox Judaism prohibits same-sex sexual relationships based on the Torah, while more liberal branches like Conservative Judaism and Reform Judaism have moved towards greater inclusion and acceptance. The traditional stance is rooted in Leviticus, which condemns male homosexual acts, while some views differentiate between the act and the emotion or orientation itself. Judaism, has therefore been adjusted along with the Torah, therefore the Jews have succumbed to the Marxist infiltration upon their religion. The essential modus operandi of the woke Marxist agenda is to normalise homosexuality within Islam. If it is accepted and embraced by Western Muslim leaders like Sadiq Khan and Zohran Mamdani, this means it can be exported and integrated into the Middle East and Asia directly to subvert Sharia Law abiding Islam from within. Already, Shia Muslims are viewed as apostates by the majority of Sunni Islam, and to have a gay loving Shia Indian Muslim mayor of New York City is a definite step towards subverting and corrupting one of the last pure religions left in the world today,” another commentator commented.

Global communism is inclusive to all — especially Islam, and the Prophet Mohammed; the new mayor of New York City is solid proof of this fact.