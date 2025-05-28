Islamic People Shocked as Sadiq Khan Now Wants to Legalise Cannabis

Islamic leaders across the globe are considering adding another Fatwa on the London Mayor, who is considered to be an apostate to Islam, after calling for cannabis possession to be decriminalised. To legalise cannabis would be great for many Londoners, but it goes against the fundamental tenets of Islam.

Sadiq Khan, is already classified as an apostate by many who follow the Islamic religion because he promotes homosexuality by attending gay parades often and even supported gay marriage in parliament by voting for it. In Islam, two men having sex is considered as “zina”, akin to bestiality. Acts that are haram (forbidden) are typically prohibited in the religious texts of the Quran, and the sunnah category of haram is the highest status of prohibition. Khan now wants to legalise cannabis, which is also a bone of contention with Muslims.

“He eats pork, he drinks alcohol, and supports buggery, plus now he wants to legalise drugs. He is not a Muslim, and if he calls himself a Muslim, Allah will strike him down, surely. Bi awni Allah!” one Muslim Londoner replied, when asked about their views on Sadiq Khan.

According to Muslims, drugs are haram for many reasons because they “dull the senses and befog the mind, and whatever does that is haram”. In the Quran, The Prophet Mohammed is quoted as saying: “Every intoxicant is khamr, and every intoxicant is haram.”

Although, in the liberal West, some of these attitudes may seem bigoted and discriminatory, they are an integral part of the Islamic religion and should be respected.

It is not known how many fatwas Sadiq Khan has on his head, but it is probably advisable to increase his security detail, especially after his call to legalise cannabis.