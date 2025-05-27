Grandmaster Putin’s Long Game With the West

Time is the great equaliser, and the masters of strategy often utilise this universal element to their advantage, as is the Russian grandmaster despot Vladimir Putin.

Importing mass migration at speed to destabilise nations

To prepare your victim for defeat, you must first destabilise the enemy from within. Importing millions of migrants into Europe via channels in North Africa and the Middle East was the first phase, and has been highly successful in destabilising European societies, and burdening countries with high costs, bleeding them dry slowly.

Importing Ideological Woke Subversion

Importing woke soviet hyper-sensitive political correctness was another element of destabilising Western society and culture by utilising racial groups to create division and demoralisation. Western nations have had their governments, their educational institutions and their popular culture infiltrated by woke ideology which has created vast divisions and cracks in all elements of their societies. People in the West are now so weakened, they question their own identity, their sex, their political ideology, their history and every facet of their lives, all thanks to the importation of woke culture by the enemy. The enemy also programs and utilises the useful-idiot leftists within the West to complete their program of national destabilisation.

Destroying Western freedoms and democracy

Many formerly free and democratic countries like the UK have now adopted authoritarian practices like having people arrested and jailed for comments they make on social media. This is a major victory for Russia because the UK used to value free speech and democracy but through the importation of woke ideology by its enemies it has now adopted Russian authoritarian, totalitarian practices.

Economic war

There may be economic sanctions against Russia, but these are insignificant as it looks to its allies in China, North Korea, Iran, India and further. The true sanctions are upon the Western nations who are threatened economically, especially with global de-dollarisation campaigns led by Russia, China and Iran and the BRICS. The global economic split is now a fissure that can only be resolved by physical war, which will materialise eventually.

War

Weakening the enemy is a slow process but very effective if conducted in a targeted manner, as Russia and China have been doing for decades now. Western nations are now being prepared for physical war. First they were attacked through the woke demoralisation programs, intermittent hacking attacks, and mass immigration. The phases following this initial deluge will be even more horrific as an apathetic, divided, hysteria-led Western population is confronted with the physical reality of global war.

Time may heal or lessen wounds of previous trauma, but for the grandmaster, time is a tool that if used with care whittles down the enemy with precise and deadly cuts.