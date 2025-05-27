A car has ploughed through crowds celebrating Liverpool football club’s victory parade, with echoes of the tragedy at Hillsborough in 1989.

The police provided information that the driver was a white British man from the Liverpool area immediately, which is in stark contrast to other incidents involving other nationalities or races which are usually hushed up and concealed.

No one has died from the incident, with numerous injuries.

The incident was NOT terror related.

Analysis of the situation is that the man lost control, and panicked after being inundated by the crowds. One witness claimed that the man left a pub prior to the incident, visibly drunk, before getting into the car. The driver was sounding the horn frantically before shooting off into the crowd in a panic. If the analysis is correct, the man will be charged with dangerous driving.

