17.7 C
London
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
secret satire society
World

The Curse of Liverpool Football Club Strikes Again

LIVERPOOL - England - Tragedy once again revisits Liverpool Football Club, with a car ploughing through crowds at a victory parade.

Daily Squib
By Incident Reporter
ai
liverpool

A car has ploughed through crowds celebrating Liverpool football club’s victory parade, with echoes of the tragedy at Hillsborough in 1989.

The police provided information that the driver was a white British man from the Liverpool area immediately, which is in stark contrast to other incidents involving other nationalities or races which are usually hushed up and concealed.

No one has died from the incident, with numerous injuries.

The incident was NOT terror related.

Analysis of the situation is that the man lost control, and panicked after being inundated by the crowds. One witness claimed that the man left a pub prior to the incident, visibly drunk, before getting into the car. The driver was sounding the horn frantically before shooting off into the crowd in a panic. If the analysis is correct, the man will be charged with dangerous driving.

Story developing …

Daily Squib
Incident Reporter

