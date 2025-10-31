17.7 C
London
Friday, October 31, 2025
secret satire society
World

EBT APOCALYPSE: Food Stores Get Ready For November 1st

ATLANTA - USA - The EBT Apocalypse is almost upon the United States as looters prepare to take on the food stores to get what they want for free.

Due to the US government shutdown, all EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfers) will not get paid as usual on November 1st. 40+ million recipients of thousands of dollars of food stamps per month will therefore not receive their benefits. As the US debt mountain recently passed $38 trillion, some people are saying that’s a good thing the freeloaders will not get free stuff. Servicing the interest alone on US debt is now close to $1 trillion. Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking funding bills 14 times, while Democrats claim Republicans are withholding aid to secure concessions on health care and immigration, despite a bipartisan Senate bill with 62 cosponsors. If you want to feed your family, you need to work and not be entitled to thousands of dollars for doing nothing, whilst being a burden on the taxpayer. The other side of the coin is that the taxpayer owes the entitled people their free money, and if they don’t get it, they’re going to fill their food baskets anyway and walk out the stores without paying. In the middle of this fiasco, are the food retailers. Some of them are getting ready for a deluge of shoplifting and looting not seen since the George Floyd riots. Welcome to the EBT Apocalypse. Buckle up, turn out the popcorn and open up another can of Schlitz — it’s going to be a good one.

There is a concerted plan now amongst many to steal directly from the shopping trolleys of people who have bought their groceries and are unloading their food into their cars in the car park.

