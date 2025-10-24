17.7 C
London
Friday, October 24, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldGreat News US Passes $38,000,000,000,000 in Debt
World

Great News US Passes $38,000,000,000,000 in Debt

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - There have been celebrations all across America as the US debt levels have surpassed $38,000,000,000,000.

Daily Squib
By Noah Mo
ai
pexels-cottonbro-3171837 us debt

Maybe now is a $38,000,000,000,000 time to increase EBT payments for 41,735,800 Americans and illegal aliens. As for the dollar — since 1913 it has lost 96.7% of its value, but that’s the least of America’s myriad of problems. What happened to DOGE? Ah, that was just another Trump gimmick to please his fan base momentarily. The cold, hard fact is that even if the US government confiscated every single cent from all the billionaires in the US, it would not even make a dent on the debt.

How do you get out of something like a $38,000,000,000,000 debt? You can’t — is the simple answer, it’s just going to have to be a default eventually, because the interest payments alone are obviously enormous, something like $969,314,160,567.

Unfunded US debt is currently $104,989,090.890,798.

The US debt to GDP ratio in 1980 was 34.69% — today, it’s 120.63%. At this rate, it is projected to be 170% by 2040.

Those manicured lawns and amazing grid streets, all those highways, the skyscrapers, all of America — beautiful, immaculate, but it’s only a matter of time before the interest payments alone on the debt will become so high that an eventual implosion will occur.

Until that time — let’s all party, and have some fun. Yay!

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Earth’s Core Files for Divorce, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Spinning Differences’
Daily Squib
Noah Mohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.