Great News US Passes $38,000,000,000,000 in Debt

Maybe now is a $38,000,000,000,000 time to increase EBT payments for 41,735,800 Americans and illegal aliens. As for the dollar — since 1913 it has lost 96.7% of its value, but that’s the least of America’s myriad of problems. What happened to DOGE? Ah, that was just another Trump gimmick to please his fan base momentarily. The cold, hard fact is that even if the US government confiscated every single cent from all the billionaires in the US, it would not even make a dent on the debt.

How do you get out of something like a $38,000,000,000,000 debt? You can’t — is the simple answer, it’s just going to have to be a default eventually, because the interest payments alone are obviously enormous, something like $969,314,160,567.

Unfunded US debt is currently $104,989,090.890,798.

The US debt to GDP ratio in 1980 was 34.69% — today, it’s 120.63%. At this rate, it is projected to be 170% by 2040.

Those manicured lawns and amazing grid streets, all those highways, the skyscrapers, all of America — beautiful, immaculate, but it’s only a matter of time before the interest payments alone on the debt will become so high that an eventual implosion will occur.

Until that time — let’s all party, and have some fun. Yay!