Government Shutdown: Some Americans Are Rather Concerned

It seems some sections of the American population are rather concerned about the US government shutdown. Those who receive large amounts of money for not doing anything, or providing any benefit to society feel like they are entitled to do nothing yet receive huge EBT handouts every month.

It’s day 22 of the stalemate, and currently no one’s budging. In their continued efforts to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies to illegal aliens in order to reopen the government, Senate Democrats made it clear today that they think Republicans, including President Donald Trump, should change course and engage in negotiations. It is unclear when the Senate will vote next on the GOP funding bill, which has repeatedly failed.

“I’m not working for NOBODY” “The taxpayers work for US …..they work for me” “They gotta help me feed my f*ckin kids!” “I NEED MY EBT YO” pic.twitter.com/a6b8G6g0Ci — BIPOC Doing Racism (@BIPOCracism) October 21, 2025

“You got me fuuckeed up” “If I don’t get the food stamps, I am going to Walmart, wreck it, and steal as much as I can. Watch me” pic.twitter.com/0S0UkQDgrn — Dark Side (@not_rekt_11) October 21, 2025

Of course, there’s a very simple solution to all of this. The National Guard and Marines stationed outside every Walmart. No rules of engagement. Let the games begin.