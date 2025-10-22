17.7 C
Government Shutdown: Some Americans Are Rather Concerned

PHILADELPHIA - USA - Some segments of the American population are getting rather anxious about the government shutdown, which is in its 22nd day.

By May Gibbs
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NO EBT

It seems some sections of the American population are rather concerned about the US government shutdown. Those who receive large amounts of money for not doing anything, or providing any benefit to society feel like they are entitled to do nothing yet receive huge EBT handouts every month.

It’s day 22 of the stalemate, and currently no one’s budging. In their continued efforts to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies to illegal aliens in order to reopen the government, Senate Democrats made it clear today that they think Republicans, including President Donald Trump, should change course and engage in negotiations. It is unclear when the Senate will vote next on the GOP funding bill, which has repeatedly failed.

Of course, there’s a very simple solution to all of this. The National Guard and Marines stationed outside every Walmart. No rules of engagement. Let the games begin.

