One Out, and One in Again and Again and Again

An economic migrant who was deported in Labour’s farcical One in, One Out scheme, came back to Britain again after being deported. He came back in a boat, the same way he came last time. The stupid Labour scheme claims it will deter fake asylum seekers returning to the UK.

Beyond Satire

Labour say they will deport him again, and he says he will return again in another boat.

This cycle of events will thus continue ad infinitum with no benefit to anyone apart from the owners of 4-star hotels, of course.

The lunatics have truly taken over in the asylum, as the asylum system is not fit for purpose. Whoever thought about this One in, One Out shit needs their fucking head examined.

Meanwhile, the illegal boat crossings are increasing daily at exponential levels, and Labour is doing fuck all about it.

Smash the gangs? Keir Starmer bleated those words with gusto over a year ago, and the trafficking gangs are literally laughing in his gormless face.

Don’t forget — there’s another three years of Labour government to enjoy.