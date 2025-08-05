The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain today celebrates the success of the 60,000 In 1 Out deportation scheme.

Comrades, today we are celebrating the success of the deportation scheme where we let in fake asylum seekers into the country via boats across the Channel at a ratio of 60,000 in, to 1 migrant sent back to France.

Let’s not forget the millions of Indians who are now everywhere — and have been granted leave to stay in the UK, plus they don’t have to pay tax either. That was another great Comrade Starmer deal, don’t you think?

Additionally, Comrade Starmer’s genius in deal making has resulted in the PRSB paying the French another £100 million to send only 1% of fake asylum seekers back there. Bravo Comrade Starmer! Hail Comrade Starmer! Hail Success for the deportation scheme!

Don’t forget that when your 12-year-old daughters get raped by the fake asylum seekers, we will hush up the news. No apologies for that, we will give the parents an extra month’s ration of turnips and used toilet paper to shut them up. Anyone who makes a fuss, will be liquidated.

INGSOC NOTICE 55553000-EU REGULATION T-E0933738-764873-3332

DARREN PIMPLENECKER, 34, WAS AWARDED A BOX OF USED TISSUES, AND AN INCREASE OF 0.000043 GRAMS OF BUTTER RATIONS FOR REPORTING ON 187 FACTORY WORK COLLEAGUES WHO SHOWED THEIR DISAPPROVAL AFTER ANOTHER LOCAL 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS RAPED BY A PACK OF FAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS IN A 5-STAR HOTEL. THE FACTORY WORKERS WERE LIQUIDATED THIS MORNING AT SCUNTHORPE PROCESSING PLANT J-7. THE FAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS WERE AWARDED EXTRA ROOM SERVICE AND A TRIP TO A SOVIET FUN PARK IN DARLINGTON. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!