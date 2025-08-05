17.7 C
London
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorld60,000 In 1 Out Deportation Scheme a Huge Success
World

60,000 In 1 Out Deportation Scheme a Huge Success

GRIMSBY - England - The PRSB celebrates another great deal made by Comrade Starmer with a new deportation scheme.

Daily Squib
By Commissar Rajiv
ai
Depositphotos_86066290_S illegal immigrants asylum seekers

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain today celebrates the success of the 60,000 In 1 Out deportation scheme.

Comrades, today we are celebrating the success of the deportation scheme where we let in fake asylum seekers into the country via boats across the Channel at a ratio of 60,000 in, to 1 migrant sent back to France.

Let’s not forget the millions of Indians who are now everywhere — and have been granted leave to stay in the UK, plus they don’t have to pay tax either. That was another great Comrade Starmer deal, don’t you think?

Additionally, Comrade Starmer’s genius in deal making has resulted in the PRSB paying the French another £100 million to send only 1% of fake asylum seekers back there. Bravo Comrade Starmer! Hail Comrade Starmer! Hail Success for the deportation scheme!

Don’t forget that when your 12-year-old daughters get raped by the fake asylum seekers, we will hush up the news. No apologies for that, we will give the parents an extra month’s ration of turnips and used toilet paper to shut them up. Anyone who makes a fuss, will be liquidated.

INGSOC NOTICE 55553000-EU REGULATION T-E0933738-764873-3332

DARREN PIMPLENECKER, 34, WAS AWARDED A BOX OF USED TISSUES, AND AN INCREASE OF 0.000043 GRAMS OF BUTTER RATIONS FOR REPORTING ON 187 FACTORY WORK COLLEAGUES WHO SHOWED THEIR DISAPPROVAL AFTER ANOTHER LOCAL 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS RAPED BY A PACK OF FAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS IN A 5-STAR HOTEL. THE FACTORY WORKERS WERE LIQUIDATED THIS MORNING AT SCUNTHORPE PROCESSING PLANT J-7. THE FAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS WERE AWARDED EXTRA ROOM SERVICE AND A TRIP TO A SOVIET FUN PARK IN DARLINGTON. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Labour Utilising Soviet Techniques to Give Farage and Reform a Bad Name
Daily Squib
Commissar Rajivhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.