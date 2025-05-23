17.7 C
Comrades, You Will be Paying Mauritius £100 million Per Year For 99 Years

SCUNTHORPE - England - Comrade Keir Starmer outlines why he gave away the Chagos Islands and his plans for Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.

“Mauritius never owned the Chagos Islands, yet British taxpayers are going to be paying £100 million per year to have a base on a place that we own. This equates to £10 billion of your money, or if we equate for inflation, it will be £30 billion of your money paid to a country that has close ties with China. In this respect, I have put Britain’s secrets and strategic interests in serious danger, given away Britain’s own territorial land and what’s more you, the cash cow taxpayer will foot the bill for the next 99 years. Is this a good deal or what?”

Comrade Starmer is also planning the same scheme with Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.

securing britain's future

“Because I detest and hate the legacy and history of Britain before my soviet Big State took over, I want to fuck you over even more. Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands are despicable relics of a colonial imperial past we abhor.

“In this respect, dear scum, you will pay billions of your taxpayer pounds to Argentina per year to take over the Falklands, and billions to Spain to bulldoze over Gibraltar.

“My role is to erase all remnants of the past with the new soviet era in Britain, and you fucking plebs will pay for it all.

“Enjoy your miserable stinking and putrid lives in Britain where your taxes are so high that life is unbearable, and death reigns over the land of wretchedness I have created with the Labour vision of poverty and horror.”

 

