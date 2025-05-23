17.7 C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Good News Net Emigration is Up Thanks to Labour

GRIMSBY - England - Millions of Britons have emigrated from Britain thanks to the policies of Labour.

By Mike Rotch
Under Labour, much of Britain's wealthy and professional population have emigrated from the UK to sunnier climes.

This is good news for the Labour Big State because the latest figures show that net migration into the UK was down over the last year and emigration was up.

Brain Drain

Thanks to Labour’s taxation and punitive anti-business policies, no one of value wants to come to the UK any more.

The figures also show that many of the wealthy left the UK as soon as Labour came into power, as millions of Britons emigrated from the UK to other countries that do not punish aspiration and wealth creation.

“Thanks to our anti-business policies and repressive taxation, the affluent, people of value, professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses have all left Britain. In their place, we now only receive fake asylum seekers to the UK who are a serious burden on our economy and system,” a Labour spokesman proudly revealed.

It only makes common sense that millions of people are leaving the UK every year under the Labour government.

 

