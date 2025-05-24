17.7 C
secret satire society
World

Keir Starmer Paying Man £100 Million per Year to Own His Home

LONDON - England - The Labour PM has hailed another one of his successful deals. He is paying a man to own his own home for £100 million per year.

Daily Squib
By Constance Noring
ai
starmer art of the deal
Labour PM Keir Starmer

In another amazing Art of the Deal transaction much like the Chagos Islands deal, Labour PM Keir Starmer is paying a buyer £100 million per annum for the next 99 years to own his Kentish Town property.

The lucky new owner is a Mauritian citizen who was in the UK on holiday, and wanted to own a place to chill out when in London.

Hailing the deal as a resounding success, the prime minister revealed that he is also writing a new book to rival that of Donald Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ but in reverse.

“I recently gave away a property that I own and will pay the man and his family £100 million per year for the next 99 years. Is that a good deal or what?”

When a reporter asked him how he will profit from the deal, Starmer replied: “I get to stand outside in the rain and admire my former property from the outside.”

Daily Squib
Constance Noringhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.