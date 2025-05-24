Keir Starmer Paying Man £100 Million per Year to Own His Home

In another amazing Art of the Deal transaction much like the Chagos Islands deal, Labour PM Keir Starmer is paying a buyer £100 million per annum for the next 99 years to own his Kentish Town property.

The lucky new owner is a Mauritian citizen who was in the UK on holiday, and wanted to own a place to chill out when in London.

Hailing the deal as a resounding success, the prime minister revealed that he is also writing a new book to rival that of Donald Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ but in reverse.

“I recently gave away a property that I own and will pay the man and his family £100 million per year for the next 99 years. Is that a good deal or what?”

When a reporter asked him how he will profit from the deal, Starmer replied: “I get to stand outside in the rain and admire my former property from the outside.”