URGENT: Commissar Rayner to Forcibly Remove Gold Fillings From Britons

This is an urgent communiqué regarding the wealth redistribution program by the Big Labour State of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. The collectivisation initiative B1745-432 EU DIKTAT 87400-3 requires the removal of all gold teeth and fillings from the population forthwith.

Commissar Angela Rayner is spearheading the Great Tooth Forward plan where citizens will have their gold fillings forcibly removed so that the Big State can further increase salaries and pensions for public sector workers, train drivers, Marxist unions and council bosses.

“Comrades, I am pleased to announce that in a few weeks I have commissioned Gold Squads to be deployed in all areas of the PRSB to extract the gold fillings from all prole scum.

“This is a necessary dental operation to fulfil our Big State pledge to all public sector workers and their huge salaries/gold-plated pension schemes.

“When you hear a knock on your door, or it is bashed down, do not be alarmed. Simply open your mouths so we can extract your gold fillings without anaesthetic. Any proles who do not comply will be liquidated on the spot and their gold fillings will be removed anyway.

“Thank you for your understanding in this matter, you fucking prole scum.”

INGSOC NOTICE 222-5600-EU REGULATION F-66742-12-D-111111011103

BY ORDER OF COMMISSAR ANGELA RAYNER – LEWIS SMITHERS, 6, OF 1 ARTHUR SCARGILL ROAD, YORKSHIRE, SECTOR 44, ENGLAND, HAS BEEN AWARDED THREE ROTTEN TOMATOES, FOUR MOULDY PARSNIPS, AND AN EXTRA 0.0003 GRAMS OF CHOCOLATE RATIONS FOR REPORTING HIS UNCLE, FATHER AND GRANDMOTHER FOR TRYING TO HIDE THE FACT THAT THEY HAD GOLD TEETH. THE CRIMINALS WERE LIQUIDATED THIS MORNING AT SCUNTHORPE PROCESSING PLANT N-72 AND THEIR GOLD TEETH WERE SUCCESSFULLY REMOVED, TOTALLING £45.32 FOR THE BIG STATE SOVIET BANK. THEY ARE NOW NET ZERO. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!