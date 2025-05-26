17.7 C
Trump Says that Apparently “Putin is killing a lot of people!”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - After another major attack on Ukraine, Trump is finally getting the idea that Putin is killing people.

By умиротворитель
Donald J. Trump, the esteemed 47th President of the United States, has made the remarkable observation that Russian despot Vladimir Putin is “killing a lot of people” in Ukraine.

In other news, bears are rather partial to shitting in the woods, and the pope kind of likes Catholicism.

Played for a fool for the umpteenth time, Trump may be finely realising that he’s looking like a fucking idiot appeasing the Grand Master Putin at every atrocity.

There’s only one way to deal with people like Putin, or the Russians, and that’s with a stick. The carrot does not work with Russians, they want something, they take it. In Russia, if you are in a shop, you go to the front of the queue at the same time as everyone else. If one wants to understand the Russian psyche, research the Russian Mafia, and you will get an idea of the kind of people we are dealing with here. Russians don’t say sorry.

Trump needs to get it into his fucking head that Putin is indeed killing a lot of people, and he will never stop his warmongering with niceties.

 

