17.7 C
London
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldRussian Roulette: Trump Threatens to Call Putin Silly Names if No Ukraine...
World

Russian Roulette: Trump Threatens to Call Putin Silly Names if No Ukraine Ceasefire

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - President Trump has threatened Vladimir Putin with a volley of silly insults if he does not agree to a Ukraine ceasefire.

Daily Squib
By Dick Tator
ai
trump make russia great again

“I’m gonna call Putin a doo doo face, or maybe something like poop noggin!” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. The president wants Russian president Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, but it seems the Russians are dragging their feet.

Practising in front of a mirror, The Donald pointed and said, “Mangy pinko Russkie! Yeah, I’m talkin’ to you. No one else in this room! Wanna play with the US of A? Dumbass vodka swilling borscht eating Russian dumbo!”

One of the reporters asked the president if this sort of thing would put Putin in line.

“Eh, I’m walkin’ and talkin’ here! I’m a New Yorker! We don’t take shit from no one, and that includes my pal Putin!”

Looks like Vlad the Butcher better get his warmongering ways in order pronto and agree to a Ukraine ceasefire because it is clear to see here that Trump means business. FAFO.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Netflix Announces Permanent Series of Meghan Markle Show
Daily Squib
Dick Tatorhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -Pacospain.com

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.