Netflix Announces Permanent Series of Meghan Markle Show

HOLLYWOOD - USA - Streaming company Netflix has announced the permanent series of the Meghan Markle show.

By D. Liver
Netflix has proudly announced the permanent series of the Meghan Markle show, where episodes will be featured on the streaming platform indefinitely. The company will also pay Meghan Markle an additional $150 million per annum and promote the celebrity on every channel constantly for as long as the company is in business.

“This is our business model, and we’re proud of it,” a Netflix executive told Entertainment Daily magazine, on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle celebrated the wonderful news by cutting some fruit and repackaging a bag of pretzels.

