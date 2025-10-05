Wokerati Panic As Netflix Loses $25 Billion After Musk Call

It seems pushing trans propaganda and indoctrination onto young children is not conducive to being in favour with those who don’t think children should be indoctrinated into mutilating their bodies. Elon Musk is one of those people who still has a modicum of decency in him, and has asked his 250 million followers to drop their subscriptions to the evil Netflix woke programming company.

Netflix can’t help itself. Most of their shows are now promoting “alternative” lifestyles in one way or another, and some go so far as to promote gender transitions for minors in a medical setting. The goal is to indoctrinate viewers with the trans agenda. Cancel Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OY3DHofjdp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2025

Netflix has now lost over $25 billion in share value in a week as millions of dedicated people dump their subscriptions. This is a very sinister woke propaganda company that targets the youth in the West with their insidious programming pushes on young, pliable children.

If the agenda is depopulation, the target should be Asian countries — Third World, Middle East and Africa. Especially India and China, which have the largest populations in the world. There are also other methods for mass depopulation programs like incentivised financial rewards in sterilisation, and increased funding for abortions. The key is to focus these efforts on the African, South American and Asian continents and not the West as Netflix are currently doing.

Of course, Netflix company bosses and programmers may be slightly panicked by millions of subscriptions going down the sewer, but their woke ideology of mass indoctrination is still intact. This is probably not a Bud Light moment, but it is getting close.

Exhibit A: #Netflix children’s show, ‘Strawberry Shortcake’. Pushes trans agenda.

Exhibit B: @netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Sells same-sex intimacy.

It is not safe to leave our children with Netflix. pic.twitter.com/e5V5BUEiKW — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) October 3, 2025

For any boycott to work, it needs consistency, and it is still too early to see if there is sufficient momentum in the anti-Netflix movement to really bring down such a formerly popular company.

Musk should concentrate on the people who run the streaming network more than the actual company. Remember that Netflix is the shell, and the ones currently in charge of that propaganda network are the ones who need to be ultimately replaced.

WOW. Netflix is streaming a PG-rated documentary about a radical trans activist who took hormone blockers as a CHILD before undergoing genital mutilation once he turned 18. This documentary GLORIFIES children becoming transgender, and promotes chemical and surgical castration.… pic.twitter.com/IJqn89T5dp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Sure thing free speech should be respected but when certain subjects are pushed on young children who are easily convinced into adopting anything that is pushed upon them constantly through children’s cartoons as a calculated propaganda operation, maybe it is time for those who care about the vulnerability of children to do something. The human brain is generally considered to reach full maturation around the mid-to-late 20s, with the prefrontal cortex, responsible for planning and decision-making, being one of the last areas to fully develop. This process is a gradual refinement and “rewiring” rather than a single event, extending into early adulthood. Why can’t kids just be allowed to be kids?

Cancel that Netflix subscription.