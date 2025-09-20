America’s Left Suddenly Care About Free Speech

Hypocrisy is a funny thing. After the ultimate ‘cancel culture’ act of silencing Charlie Kirk and the subsequent shut down of far-left Democrats gloating over Kirk’s assassination, the far-leftist socialists of America are now moaning that their right to free speech is being curtailed. During their horrible reign, they were the ones who went to war against the right to free speech.

Some of the worst offenders of authoritarianism regarding censorship and cancellation, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, are amongst the collective moaning session.

During his tenure, Obama effectively shut down free speech and utilised the state to censor anything that was not either gay or communist. The same technique was utilised by the Biden administration, which was basically Obama’s fourth term in office, due to the fact that Biden did not know what was going on half the time due to the onset of severe dementia. Anything to the right of far-leftist woke rhetoric was thus dubbed as “hate speech” and shut down, or cancelled. Many sites were punished, censored, and many people were effectively cancelled/removed from the internet, especially during the 2020 US election. The entire state’s apparatus was also weaponised to attack America’s conservatives or anyone who did not fall in line with the far-leftist woke socialist agenda bordering on hardcore communism.

When the tables are turned, the American socialists do not like it. Well, tough luck bozos, enjoy your own fucking creation turned on to yourselves this time.