Another Call For Compulsory Military Conscription

We have seen the future for a long time now, but who are we but nothing. Warning after warning have gone unheeded, possibly because of the shroud of “satire”, but if utilised correctly “satire” is a form with great power, and to dismiss its power is only folly. Suffice to say, if NATO countries do not prepare now at the last moments before they are attacked, even after decades of warnings of what is to come, then NATO is doomed to fail, and condemn its citizens living in their countries to a non-existence of certain tragedy. We need compulsory military conscription now. We need to shut down all trade and all relations with countries that are economically and otherwise tied to Russia. Putin and Xi Jinping have been playing the long game for some time now, their modus operandi to weaken Western nations further through their economies and through demoralisation. We need to be building and manufacturing weapons, planes, drones, ships, submarines, ammunition at scale in large factories. We need to divert all unnecessary spending of governments to military budgets. We need to be building bunkers. We need to be preparing every facet of society for what is to come.

To have any chance of survival, many NATO countries will have to change their leadership. This includes the UK, who have no chance of survival under the current Labour regime, who are defunct and completely ineffectual. Labour PM, Keir Starmer, has no leadership qualities, and neither do any members of his weak, corrupt party.

As it is, even if countries within NATO started to prepare properly now, we fear it will be deemed too little, too late. Compulsory military conscription, however, could be a start of something at least.

No doubt, this further warning will go unheeded.