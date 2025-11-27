Comrades, the Redistribution of Wealth From the Bourgeoisie to the Work-Shy is Necessary

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is currently transitioning from socialism to full communism. We are proud to be conducting our primary mission with the redistribution of wealth from the greedy capitalist bourgeois swine, and their stolen wealth to those who are under the safe mantle of the Big State welfare system. The work-shy, the feckless and the millions of Third World migrants who are our core voting base.

“The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” Lenin

Labour has increased taxation by £70 billion on the cash cow “working people”, savers and pensioners. If you have been responsible and worked hard all your life, we will take away all your money and assets. Yes, it was a trap. We fattened you up, and now it is time for the slaughter. All aspiration, hard work and decency will be punished until you have nothing left.

It’s not all good news, we have also introduced breakfast clubs for your children so that they are tied further into the Big State apparatus, as we apply soviet indoctrination to their pliable minds daily from primary school to university. Dependency on the Soviet state from birth to death is your punishment.

The collectivist communist Labour Party is solely based on the ideological policies of Vladimir Lenin who stated that “the goal of socialism is communism” and we are joyfully transitioning the former UK into the true vision of communist utopia which we call the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain.

The next few years and decades will be of great change. You, comrades, must embrace this transition from socialism to full communism. Remember, if you do not — you will be liquidated.

You will not own anything, you will not have any assets or property. You will depend fully on the Big State. You will be happy.