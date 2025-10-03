Shock as UK Advert Found Without Black Person

Even though black people make up less than 5% of the population, black people are featured in over 80% of adverts for British people. The woke advertising companies peddling this unrepresentative preachy garbage are ignorant to the fact that much of the population are feeling some serious fatigue from this. The sinister forcing of black people on audiences has created a chronic feeling of exhaustion and disdain, causing many to switch off completely. Even the seriously woke Channel 4 have questioned this assault on audiences.

One man who is used to this delusional propaganda push for forced “inclusivity” was shocked when he viewed an advert the other day without a single black person or mixed race couple on television.

“I was shocked. I did not see one black person in that particular advert. I had to pinch myself that I was not dreaming. Blacks/gays/trannies are a fashionable minority for advertising agencies, yet white people, pregnant women, old people or people from other cultures are seen as not fashionable and ignored completely. This is obviously not about inclusivity but a black propaganda push. After the George Floyd death and subsequent riots in America, there was a huge increase in prominence of black people being imposed on TV audiences by woke companies and advertising agencies,” an observer revealed.

Sure, black people are part of the UK population, but does that mean they have to be on every advertisement on television?

Many people who watch television now automatically shutdown and edit out the ridiculous fake unrepresentative and offensive woke propaganda shoved at them constantly by advertising agencies who are obviously inhabited by militant race obsessed activists with an agenda of woke indoctrination.

“Please stop it. It’s not working. We’re blocking it out. Try representing some other sections of the population for a change you stupid fucking woke pieces of shit,” another fatigued individual commented.

Better still, throw your fucking TV away.