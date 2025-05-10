17.7 C
London
Saturday, May 10, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldJaguar Dumps Woke DEI Ad Agency After 25% Fall in Sales
World

Jaguar Dumps Woke DEI Ad Agency After 25% Fall in Sales

LONDON - England - Deluded car company Jaguar is set to dump the woke DEI agency responsible for over 25% fall in sales.

Daily Squib
By Awake
ai
jaguar car show Jaguar cars

If you want to lose sales, go woke and go DEI. Wokism is not natural, it is forced. Wokism is an authoritarian Marxist form of propaganda that many people have finally woken up to. The proliferation of forced, hectoring woke advertising campaigns like the one created by Accenture Song may be over for now, but unfortunately many companies like Jaguar are still blinded by the programming.

ESG RATINGS

If Jaguar wants to go the way of Bud Light as a brand, carry on by hiring deranged far-left indoctrinated political activist ad creatives to shit on their brand.

Essentially, wokism is an elemental variable of Marxist ideological programming, and its role is to force its hyper-sensitive politically correct ideological stance onto the population through a form of propaganda. Political correctness is a soviet communist construct created in the first days of the Russian Revolution.

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Comrade Starmer Secures Amazing Non-Deals With USA and India
Next article
H.R.H Meghan Markle is Set to Announce Launch of New Perfume
Daily Squib
Awakehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.