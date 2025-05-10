Jaguar Dumps Woke DEI Ad Agency After 25% Fall in Sales

If you want to lose sales, go woke and go DEI. Wokism is not natural, it is forced. Wokism is an authoritarian Marxist form of propaganda that many people have finally woken up to. The proliferation of forced, hectoring woke advertising campaigns like the one created by Accenture Song may be over for now, but unfortunately many companies like Jaguar are still blinded by the programming.

ESG RATINGS

If Jaguar wants to go the way of Bud Light as a brand, carry on by hiring deranged far-left indoctrinated political activist ad creatives to shit on their brand.

Essentially, wokism is an elemental variable of Marxist ideological programming, and its role is to force its hyper-sensitive politically correct ideological stance onto the population through a form of propaganda. Political correctness is a soviet communist construct created in the first days of the Russian Revolution.