H.R.H Meghan Markle is Set to Announce Launch of New Perfume

MONTECITO - USA - Her Royal Highness, Meghan Markle, will announce shortly her latest business venture with a perfume.

By Marie Antoilette
Her Royal Highness, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is to shortly announce her latest commercial product — her own perfume.

On a post on her popular Instagram page, the royal wrote: “I’m excited to announce soon my latest smell. Yes, it’s the scent that you will all love and cherish. The perfume will be called Aynus.”

Each bottle of Eau de Aynus will be charged at $395 and will be sold on Markle’s online shop from Tuesday.

Excited fans of H.R.H the Duchess of Sussex were gushing praises of the new venture with anticipation.

“I can’t wait to smell like Meghan’s Aynus,” one commenter replied.

 

 

