The Chaos of War – Israel Hamas Gaza Close Combat Footage

GAZA - Amazing close combat footage from the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

By Melchama
This is war. It’s messy, it’s not organised, it’s chaos! When bullets and grenades are going off around a person, something happens to you, you disappear inwards to a place of nothingness where adrenaline soaks your consciousness in a moment of sluggish slow time. Everything around you is accentuated, every little movement lights you up with awareness, every sound beats into your eardrums with the ferocity of beating drums. If you get hit, don’t worry you won’t feel a thing for now, it’s only later when they’re digging out the shrapnel when it will hurt. The war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel never ends — not for the people, not for the soldiers, or for the terrorists.

Is this thing even winnable? The only way to win an urban war like this is to carpet bomb the place. That is the way they did it in WW2. House to house fighting is some of the nastiest shit any soldier can be asked to do, and from this video, you can see why.

 

