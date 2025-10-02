17.7 C
"Thanks to me appeasing terrorism, Jews are not safe in Britain"

MANCHESTER - England - Comrade Starmer reveals appeasing terrorism in the PRSB means Jews are not safe in Britain.

Comrades, I recently recognised a place as a state which is run by a terrorist group called Hamas. Hamas’s pledge is to kill every Jew in Israel and the world. On October 7th nearly two years ago they attacked Israel and committed many atrocities.

By appeasing a terror group as a legitimate state, the Labour government of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain has legitimised terrorism, which was witnessed today in Manchester where a terrorist murdered in cold blood two Jews in a synagogue on Yom Kippur. Jews are not safe in Labour’s Britain, but who cares about that? Not us.

I was told by the ‘far-right fascist scum’ that terrorism should never be appeased, and if it is appeased, this only opens the gates for more terror, because the terrorists and their actions have been emboldened and legitimised, but as a staunch socialist, inclusivity is our primary priority as well as virtue signalling. Terrorists! You are welcome in our socialist ‘utopia’ of Soviet Britain!

By accommodating and celebrating Marxist Islamic Jihadism and antisemitism, Labour has created an atmosphere in Soviet Britain that is toxic and is on the brink of mass civil unrest with continued mass terrorism, but this is okay because leftists are always morally right in their superior opinions and actions — we will cancel you if you think otherwise.

Antisemitism is encouraged in the PRSB — remember Comrades: “From the River to the Sea!” that is our call for terrorism, right there.

