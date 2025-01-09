17.7 C
It’s Okay ‘Diversity Equity and Inclusion’ Still Intact During California Fires

LOS ANGELES - USA - Rest assured, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are still intact despite everything else burning in the California fires.

Trans and LGBTQP rights, along with BLM and MeToo rights, are still intact after fires have burned down entire neighbourhoods of multi-million dollar properties in California. Diversity, equity and inclusion schemes will still continue despite not much being left standing in the entire area.

Trans activist Lilly Van Pumpidoux was set to have a transgender whip show at a primary school in Pacific Palisades today, but sadly it burned down.

“I rescued my set of 12″ dildos, my whips and had to flee in my high heels. I think I broke three nails, dammit! This is a fucking tragedy!”

Brave Pumpidoux defiantly vowed to continue teaching 6-year-old kids about the virtues of transitioning, regardless of the mild setback. She set up an impromptu camera show amongst the smouldering burned out wreckage of the school via a livestream on TikTok, despite having four of her strap-ons melted.

With no pressure in the fire hydrants due to mismanagement from Governor Newsom, who refused to sign a water restoration declaration put before him by president Trump during his tenure that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California and Los Angeles, the fires continued to rage unabated with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, the DEI quota hire fire chief was more concerned with increasing DEI recruitment than putting out fires, as the entire area now looks like Sodom and Gomorrah finally had its way. As for the LA Mayor, she was out of town visiting Ghana.

It’s just another day in California, folks, nothing to see here.

