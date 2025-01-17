17.7 C
Mayor Bass Diverted Crucial Fire Fighting Funds to Woke LGBTQP Projects

LOS ANGELES - USA - Mayor Bass diverted crucial funds to fight inevitable wildfires to woke LGBTQP projects.

By Flint Sparks
The Democrat mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, slashed the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) budget by $17.6 million for fiscal year 2024 to 2025 and prior to the devastating Los Angeles fires she was planning a further $49 million cut. She then squandered and misappropriated crucial fire department funds to erroneous, wasteful woke projects within the city.

There was planning for woke, trans, gay, black diversity projects and issues, but little or no planning for halting or slowing down inevitable wildfires.

Fighting fires and safeguarding the people of Los Angeles and their properties was therefore not a priority for Mayor Bass, who has consistently demonstrated to be more interested in spending money on spurious, ineffectual woke socialist diversity equity inclusivity schemes instead.

LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDS DIVERTED

  • Los Angeles diverted $100,000 of fire funds to the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department for a “Midnight Stroll Transgender Cafe,” according to its 2024 to 2025 budget.
  • The Cultural Affairs Department Special Appropriations budget burned through $100,000 of fire department funds for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards.
  • The budget squandered $8,670 of LAFD money for the “One Institute the International Gay and Lesbian Archives.”
  • The budget diverted $13,000 of wildfire funds for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Heritage Month Programs”.
  • The mayor misappropriated $14,010 of fire Dept. funds to the “Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.”
  • Los Angeles’ African American History Month, American Indian Heritage Month, Latino Heritage Month and Asian American History Month Programs were each allocated $13,000 of crucial firefighting funds.
  • The budget also improperly misused funds earmarked for wildfires of $170,000 in total for “Social Justice Art-Worker Investments.”

The list goes on and on…

 

