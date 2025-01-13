17.7 C
Mayor Karen Bass: “Go Woke Go Up In Smoke”

LOS ANGELES - USA - Go woke go up in smoke, and if the inept Mayor Karen Bass is not ousted from her DEI job, then there really is no hope.

By Rhea Tarrad
mayor karen bass DEI Los Angeles
DEI hire Mayor Karen Bass smiles in bizarre sociopathic disaster video

With all the DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion) hires as being totally inept and incompetent, unable to complete even the most menial simple tasks due to having very low IQs, and unusually high levels of unwarranted arrogance looks like the title ‘Go Woke Go Up In Smoke’ is pretty apt.

Who the fuck hired these dumb motherfuckers? Who the fuck voted for these idiotic miscreants? Well you ain’t laughing now eh, how’s your fucking DEI Smelt fish, empty LGBTQP fire hydrants, BLM DEI hire shit going now as half the fucking city of Los Angeles lays in smoke-filled ruins?

“You dumb motherfuckers could fuck up a cup of fucking coffee. This Karen Bass moron is slow! She is most probably retarded or something, she don’t know what fucking day it is. You can set the bitch on fire, and she would not realise she was fuckin’ burning. Smile at me through the camera bitch and tell me everything is okay whilst I lost my home, my pets, my insurance and everything I owned. You fucking smile at me, I will shit on your motherfuckin’ head moron. What kind of sociopathic moron smiles at people while they just had their lives destroyed because this mentally inadequate Mayor Karen Bass took away $17 million from the LAFD and was planning to take away $49 million from the LAFD budget before the fires struck. This dumb ape was warned by experts that the winds were serious, s’cuse me apes are more intelligent than this bitch, but the dumb cunt went to Ghana to some Obongo President. Why don’t you fucking go to Ghana and stay the fuck there because you’re useless. I seen more use in a fuckin’ toilet brush than you. In fact, your hair looks like my toilet brush before it was burned down with the rest of my home and shit. Fuck you! Fuck you from the bottom of my burned out motherfuckin’ black heart, you goddamn piece of motherfucking shit,” an angry Los Angeles resident ranted on Monday.

It may be a good idea to bring back merit for employment in high ranking important jobs. The Democrats need to consider this, especially when people’s lives re on the line. Go woke go up in smoke, the L.A. fires are testament to this very dictum. If Californians don’t force the likes of Karen Bass to resign in disgrace, they have their own doom and destruction on their own heads. No one should ever take Californian democrats or their voters seriously ever again, in fact, maybe they deserve to burn.

CANCER: Spraying Los Angeles With Fire Retardant is Carcinogenic
