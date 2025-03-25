Progressive Democrats Say “Violence is Okay” Against Trump at Denver Rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., drew big crowds at a rally in Denver, Colorado, on Friday as they tour across the U.S. on their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. Many progressive Democrats at the rally openly called for violence against Trump and his administration, as well as the use of guerilla tactics to wound the government.

Watch the video here

The series of bombings against Tesla are an example of the violence meted out by Democrats.

Carrying banners depicting Trump’s beheaded head, one woman wearing a mask casually said “Yes, I am, I believe it’s time that the people straight cut his fucking head off” when asked if she wanted Trump dead by a reporter at the rally.

Another Democrat supporter revealed that President Trump should be hung upside down by his feet, because that is what happened to Mussolini and to fascists.

“I think, the people in power, that’s all they’re going to listen to now, we’ve done the rallies, we’ve done all these things, and they don’t listen, and now we’ve done something that’s finally got people to listen,” another progressive said when asked if violence works.

Looks like the Dems are upping their game, somewhat …

Watch the video here