17.7 C
London
Monday, March 24, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentThe Empty Cinemas of Woke Snow White
Entertainment

The Empty Cinemas of Woke Snow White

HOLLYWOOD - USA - All across the globe on opening night for the new woke Snow White film, there were empty cinemas and empty seats.

Daily Squib
By Sneezy
ai
woke snow white

Disney doubled-down on wokism by releasing an atrocious, disgusting woke Snow White remake defiling of the original Snow White film, which has been greeted with empty cinema seats across the globe.

“I’d rather have my eyes and ears gouged out with ice cream scoops than watch that woke shit,” some kid said in Los Angeles outside an empty IMAX theatre broadcasting the Disney film.

People genuinely have had enough.

By adopting the Marxist woke ideology, which defiles everything it infects, Disney have committed corporate suicide. Wokism murdered the Star Wars franchise, killed off Indiana Jones, and now it’s woke Snow White’s turn.

The ironic part of this sorry affair is that these fuckers are so indoctrinated in woke theory and ideology that losing millions of dollars will still not awaken them from the woke indoctrination, they will double-down and triple-down until there is nothing left in their bank accounts.

Good luck with recouping the $270 million budget for this woke mess,

We can only hope they keep going, and going until they have nothing left. Well done, woke Disney. Keep going fuckers. Woke Snow White is an utter disgrace, and the woke Disney board of directors all need to be fired for this atrocious crime against cinema.

The original Snow White was nominated for Best Musical Score at the Academy Awards in 1938, and the next year, producer Walt Disney was awarded an honorary Oscar for the film. This award was unique, consisting of one normal-sized, plus seven miniature Oscar statuettes. They were presented to Disney by Shirley Temple.

Its prototypical animated feature and use of fairy tale adaptations as well as technical innovation became a major milestone of the early animation industry, Snow White is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and creating the new form of the golden age of animation; Disney’s take on the fairy tale has had a significant cultural effect, resulting in popular theme park attractions, a video game, and a Broadway musical.

In 1989, the United States Library of Congress deemed the film “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and selected it as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the National Film Registry. The American Film Institute ranked it among the 100 greatest American films, and also named the film as the greatest American animated film of all time in 2008.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Great News! Keir Starmer Labour to Add £6.43 Trillion Debt by 2029
Daily Squib
Sneezyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -Pacospain.com

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.