The Empty Cinemas of Woke Snow White

Disney doubled-down on wokism by releasing an atrocious, disgusting woke Snow White remake defiling of the original Snow White film, which has been greeted with empty cinema seats across the globe.

“I’d rather have my eyes and ears gouged out with ice cream scoops than watch that woke shit,” some kid said in Los Angeles outside an empty IMAX theatre broadcasting the Disney film.

People genuinely have had enough.

By adopting the Marxist woke ideology, which defiles everything it infects, Disney have committed corporate suicide. Wokism murdered the Star Wars franchise, killed off Indiana Jones, and now it’s woke Snow White’s turn.

The ironic part of this sorry affair is that these fuckers are so indoctrinated in woke theory and ideology that losing millions of dollars will still not awaken them from the woke indoctrination, they will double-down and triple-down until there is nothing left in their bank accounts.

Good luck with recouping the $270 million budget for this woke mess,

We can only hope they keep going, and going until they have nothing left. Well done, woke Disney. Keep going fuckers. Woke Snow White is an utter disgrace, and the woke Disney board of directors all need to be fired for this atrocious crime against cinema.

Opening Friday night for Disney’s Snow White in IMAX. Only ONE person bought tickets for tonight. Yeah this movie’s gonna flop. pic.twitter.com/1fyXlij5mi — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) March 21, 2025

Opening Friday night for Disney’s Snow White in IMAX. Snow White (2025), 3:15PM showing, 5 minutes until showtime, Dolby Cinema PLF (1 of 4 in the state). pic.twitter.com/RQ10NFHp4l — Dre (@VashSky) March 20, 2025

This is the 8:00 PM Snow White opening weekend showing near me. Nine whole tickets sold. pic.twitter.com/CuPYJZmysq — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) March 23, 2025

#SnowWhite opening weekend ticket seat selection in my city today Saturday at 630pm showing at North America’s biggest mall. 2 hours before the movie starts. Go woke go broke @Disney pic.twitter.com/tU2f4Gb7hu — LisanAlGaib (@1solinjan2025) March 22, 2025

Empty theater for Snow White’s debut pic.twitter.com/c7IlIUWuih — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2025

The original Snow White was nominated for Best Musical Score at the Academy Awards in 1938, and the next year, producer Walt Disney was awarded an honorary Oscar for the film. This award was unique, consisting of one normal-sized, plus seven miniature Oscar statuettes. They were presented to Disney by Shirley Temple.

Its prototypical animated feature and use of fairy tale adaptations as well as technical innovation became a major milestone of the early animation industry, Snow White is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and creating the new form of the golden age of animation; Disney’s take on the fairy tale has had a significant cultural effect, resulting in popular theme park attractions, a video game, and a Broadway musical.

In 1989, the United States Library of Congress deemed the film “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and selected it as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the National Film Registry. The American Film Institute ranked it among the 100 greatest American films, and also named the film as the greatest American animated film of all time in 2008.